Backstage details on talent reportedly upset with suspended AEW star's comments during meeting headed by Tony Khan

More details have emerged regarding Kenny Omega's alleged statement about the AEW locker room at a talent meeting. According to a recent report, some stars were upset with The Cleaner's comments.

After CM Punk called out Hangman Page on the House of the Dragon episode of Dynamite, many AEW stars were angry and confused. Later, a talent meeting was reportedly arranged to clear up the potential frustration.

During the meeting, Kenny Omega allegedly displayed some "tough love" for his fellow athletes. The Cleaner stated he wouldn't have hired eight out of the ten people there and rubbed them the wrong way, per Dave Meltzer.

Here's what Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"Also surfacing was a story that at the company meeting called several weeks back that the part of the speech by [Kenny] Omega that was described as a pep talk and tough love but that some were irked by a line he said that eight out of ten of the people there he wouldn’t have hired," noted Dave Meltzer.

While some may have misinterpreted the line, Meltzer noted that Omega reportedly stared directly at Will Ospreay when he said it.

"He absolutely said the line. One version is that it was very clear when he said it he was being comedic, that he was looking at Will Ospreay when he said it, then said that he was just messing with Ospreay. Many laughed about it. Others took it as serious and there were those upset about it. Several told us it was something totally misinterpreted and taken out of context but others didn’t like it," Meltzer added. (H/T WrestleTalk)

Several former WWE Superstars reportedly took charge of a second talent meeting following AEW All Out

It's safe to say that the drama didn't end after that talent meeting, as The Elite, CM Punk, and Ace Steel were involved in a backstage brawl on September 4.

In response, a second talent meeting was arranged before the September 7 edition of Dynamite. The gathering was reportedly led by former WWE Superstars Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, and Jon Moxley.

The meeting seems to have worked better than the first, as there has been little to no drama leaking out from backstage in AEW since All Out. Fans will have to wait and see how this story unfolds in the coming weeks.

Do you think there will be any more locker room drama in AEW? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far