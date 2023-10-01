AEW star interested in teaming up with Dolph Ziggler after his WWE firing

Former WWE Superstar Shawn Spears (fka Tye Dillinger) has recently expressed his interest in forming a tag team with Dolph Ziggler, a superstar who was released by WWE almost two weeks ago.

The Chairman previously got the chance to tag with The Showoff back in FCW, the predecessor of NXT. The pair even won the promotion's tag team titles. However, they were not able to showcase this pairing on the main roster, as only Ziggler was promoted first.

On Twitter, Shawn Spears was asked by a fan which wrestling legend he would love to tag with. He did not look any further and named the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion as the person of his choice.

Spears has been vocal about being a fan, so there wasn't any surprise here.

"Legend? Give me @HEELZiggler," Spears wrote.

Shawn Spears wants to face Dolph Ziggler following the latter's release

It seems that following his release, many stars have lined up not only to provide support to Dolph Ziggler but also to express their interest in facing him.

The Showoff has been with WWE for more than a decade, but his release now gives him a chance to sign with a different promotion.

AEW star Shawn Spears, who was one of Ziggler's former tag team partners, wanted to have a chance to face him as well. On Twitter, Spears had a simple message for the former WWE Superstar.

He admitted he was a major fan of his and credited all his accomplishments. He then laid down a challenge for a match between the two.

"I’m a major @HEELZiggler guy. He’s the man. Now, wrestle me," tweeted Shawn Spears.

Should the speculation come true that a move to AEW may be possible, Dolph Ziggler and Shawn Spears could get the chance to share the ring either against each other or as a tag team.

Do you want to see this happen?