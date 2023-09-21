"Now, wrestle me" - AEW star wants Dolph Ziggler after his WWE release

A popular AEW star recently reacted to Dolph Ziggler's unfortunate WWE exit. The talent in question is Shawn Spears.

The latest round of the global wrestling juggernaut's talent cuts has rocked the pro wrestling world today, with some top names getting released. As of this writing, Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, Top Dolla, Riddick Moss, Elias, Aliyah, Rick Boogs, Emma, and Mustafa Ali are no longer signed to the promotion.

The biggest name out of the bunch is The Showoff, who had an almost two-decade career with WWE, winning 15 titles overall and multiple other accolades.

Shortly after the news surfaced on social media, Spears took to Twitter and said that he is a "major" Dolph Ziggler guy. The Chairman even added that he wants to face the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion somewhere down the line. You can check out Shawn Spears' tweet below.

"I’m a major @HEELZiggler guy. He’s the man. Now, wrestle me," tweeted Shawn Spears.

Dolph Ziggler's real-life brother, Ryan Nemeth, recently teased the 43-year-old star's arrival to AEW. It will be interesting to see if the WWE veteran makes the mega move to All Elite Wrestling once his 90-day non-compete clause ends.

