6-time Intercontinental Champion has been released from WWE - Reports

It's an unfortunate day for several WWE superstars as the company is releasing talents as we speak. According to a new report, former 6-time Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler has been released from the promotion.

Earlier this month, WWE completed its merger with Endeavor to create one of the biggest promotions in the world of sports, TKO Group Holdings. Today, the promotion was busy releasing talent and several names have already left the company.

According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful, former World Champion Dolph Ziggler has been released from the company. The Showoff started his journey with the company in 2004. Check it out:

Dolph Ziggler was one of the longest-tenured members of the locker room who has been released so far, amongst several other talents. The Showoff is also a former two-time World Heavyweight Champion.

Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to wish Dolph Ziggler the best of luck in his future endeavors.

