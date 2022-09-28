Top AEW star involved in CM Punk-The Elite's post-All Out backstage brawl finally breaks his silence

AEW has recently been at the center of controversy after All Out's backstage brawl involving CM Punk and The Elite. So far, most of the stars involved have remained out of the public eye and social media, but one star has finally broken his silence.

The post-All Out backstage brawl is still shrouded in a ton of mystery, but so far, all that has been confirmed is that The Elite and CM Punk got into a physical altercation. While the internal investigation is still ongoing, fans are clamoring for the real story or at least an update on the situation,

During his latest Instagram Story, The Young Bucks' Matt Jackson addressed his fans. The 18-year veteran spoke on an upcoming collaboration with Champs Sports and thanked fans for their unending support.

“Thank you so much guys for everything and the last 18 years. You guys have supported us and been so great to us, and I really can’t wait to see you guys very soon. Thanks.”

The former AEW Trios Champions as well as CM Punk have not been mentioned on Dynamite or Rampage since the infamous backstage brawl. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently commented on their absence and how the removal of the stars has affected the promotion as a whole.

CM Punk also recently made an appearance following the AEW All Out media scrum

CM Punk's actions during and right after the All Out media scrum have largely divided fans and as the dust has settled, some angry fans have now "forgiven" their childhood hero. While the true events of the matter are still under wraps, the former Second City Saint is still revered by many.

A fan recently took to social media to share a recent image of herself alongside Punk. The former AEW World Champion was pictured in a brace of some kind around his arm, most likely due to his reported injury.

With more of the involved stars making public appearances, could the internal investigation be nearing an end? Fans will simply have to be patient as we all await the final word on the future of the stars involved.

