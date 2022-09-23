"Take notice of that" - WWE legend points out how AEW has been affected by the absence of CM Punk and The Elite

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently commented on CM Punk and The Elite's absence's perceived effect on AEW.

Former WWE Champion CM Punk got into a heated backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks after his AEW All Out media scrum. Since then, the future of the promotion and those involved have been up in the air, but Ray believes that the promotion will survive.

During the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray pointed out that the ratings have held up without AEW's perceived top stars.

"I think the powers that be really have to sit up and take notice of that. The past three weeks they’ve been over a million? I think the AEW diehard fans was glued last night, should be another great rating. What does this say? Kenny, Punk, The Bucks are not around – it’s really not a big deal?" [10:22 onward]

Despite his positive outlook for the promotion's future, the former World Tag Team Champion believes they made the wrong decision during Dynamite's main event.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently recalled the advice he once gave CM Punk after his final WrestleMania match

CM Punk unfortunately never headlined WrestleMania, despite being one of the biggest names in the promotion. Even when Punk held the World Championship, he missed out due to the return of The Rock, who feuded with John Cena.

While speaking on the recent episode of Foley is Pod, The Hardcore Legend noted how upset CM Punk was at not realizing his ambition.

"He was a little down about not getting the main event slot. You don't let anybody but you define for you what being a success is. If you can't be happy tearing down the house with The Undertaker, then where are you gonna be when you're 55, 60, and looking back on your career?" (H/T: WrestleINC)

While the former WWE Superstar has never headlined WrestleMania, he has been in the main event of two AEW PPVs so far. Could CM Punk still find a compromise with AEW or has the Summer of Punk officially ended?

