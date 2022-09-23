WWE veteran details fan's absence of "tremendous response" to Jon Moxley succeeding CM Punk as AEW World Champion

Jon Moxley becoming the AEW World Champion for the third time has not gone as well over with fans as expected, according to Bully Ray.

This week on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite, Moxley squared off against Bryan Danielson for the World Title. While both of them put up a commendable offense, the Purveyor of Violence was eventually able to grab the American Dragon in a sleeper hold. This caused the latter to pass out, crowning Moxley the AEW World Champion.

However, fans did not respond to the new champion's moment of glory as warmly as expected, according to Bully Ray. Speaking on the latest episode of Busted Open, the veteran pointed out a possible reason for it.

"There wasn't like a huge pop, I'd say about 50% of the place, you know came outta their seats... and that just says that 50% of the people wanted to see Danielson going over. But it wasn't a tremendous response, and I think that was indicative of the people being worn out from the Punk situation. And unfortunately I think it kinda carried over to Mox last night." (3:30 - 4:00)

He further wondered if Danielson would have been a better choice.

"I almost feel like the people wanted Danielson to win last night just for something new and fresh." (4:23 - 4:31)

It remains to be seen how his 3rd reign as the Champion will progress.

MJF is expected to be Moxley's next opponent in AEW

While it has not been explicitly stated, it is expected that MJF will face off against the Blackpool Combat Club member sometime in the near future.

Returning to the active scene at All Out, MJF was able to acquire the casino chip that guarantees a title shot. Since then, he has been looking for a chance to utilize the chip, while also teasing a feud between Moxley and him.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see if the two will eventually clash in the AEW ring.

