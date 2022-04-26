AEW star says he'll "slap the s**t out of" Matt and Jeff Hardy 

AEW star Isiah Kassidy recently sent out a message, saying that he would slap Matt and Jeff Hardy if the Brooklyn Nets fell short of winning their NBA match.

Private Party has been like a thorn in The Hardy Boyz's side ever since the latter reunited in All Elite Wrestling. Though Jeff and Matt decisively defeated Kassidy and Quen in their first outing in AEW, the duo and their Andrade Family Office stablemates have continued feuding with the WWE legends.

A few minutes back, Isiah Kassidy tweeted that if the Brooklyn Nets lost their match against the Boston Celtics today, which they did, he would slap Matt Hardy.

"If @BrooklynNets get swept tonight, imma slap the s**t out of Matt hardy 2morrow cause I know it’ll be his fault."

You can check out Kassidy's uncensored tweet here.

In a separate tweet, the Private Party member added that he would not hesitate to slap The Charismatic Enigma as well. Check out his tweet below:

"Jeff too as a matter of fact," tweeted Kassidy.

Private Party @IsiahKassidy Jeff too as a matter of fact Jeff too as a matter of fact 💯

The Hardy Boyz will be in action at the April 26th edition of AEW Dark, where they'll team up with Frankie Kazarian and Top Flight to square off against Private Party, The Blade, Angelico, and Max Caster.

AEW star Isiah Kassidy had earlier claimed Jeff Hardy was an unsafe worker

Earlier this month, Isiah Kassidy took to Twitter to claim that Jeff Hardy was an "unsafe worker" and that he should "retire" from the business.

Kassidy particularly pointed out The Charismatic Enigma's Swanton Bomb during The Hardy Boyz's match against Private Party, saying the move could have broken his rib.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW youtu.be/GCfiHwZxIhg And the Swanton Bomb by @JEFFHARDYBRAND gets the win tonight on #AEWDarkElevation ! What a main event! If you missed any of the action, catch up on it all right here: And the Swanton Bomb by @JEFFHARDYBRAND gets the win tonight on #AEWDarkElevation! What a main event! If you missed any of the action, catch up on it all right here: ▶️ youtu.be/GCfiHwZxIhg https://t.co/gLjofz5poT

Despite all the criticism, Jeff Hardy has continued to entertain fans with his high-risk, edge-of-the-seat wrestling style. His and Matt's Tables Match against The Butcher and The Blade from Dynamite's April 6th episode was another example of the duo's willingness to put their bodies at risk just for the sake of viewers.

Are you enjoying The Hardy Boyz's run in AEW? Do you see them winning the Tag Team Titles sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

