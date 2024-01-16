AEW star issues statement before important surgery: "As long as you can walk, that's enough"

An AEW star recently took to social media to send an important message to his fans ahead of his surgery.

The name in question is none other than Kota Ibushi who suffered multiple injuries on his leg and ankle during his main event match against Naomichi Marufuji at NOAH 'The New Year' 2024 event. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion reportedly wasn't able to stand on his own two feet after his brutal match.

On X (formerly Twitter), Kota Ibushi noted how the surgery will change a lot of things and shared the following message:

"Long time no see. It feels unusually long. Things won't go on as before. I hope tomorrow's surgery is successful. As long as you can walk, that's enough. I don't need anything else."

Kota Ibushi is one of the most accomplished professional wrestlers in the business. The veteran has done it all and has competed in top companies like AEW, NJPW, and even WWE where he took part in the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic tournament. Ibushi has also competed in WWE's developmental brand, NXT.

Kota Ibushi recently revealed he will retire after his AEW run

AEW star Kota Ibushi recently made a shocking announcement regarding his professional wrestling career. The Golden Star revealed that he will retire after his current stint with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

On X, Ibushi replied to a fan who requested fellow fans to not give up on the former IWGP World Champion. He stated he would eventually return to Japan.

However, in the same post, Ibushi revealed that he will hang up his boots after his run with All Elite Wrestling.

“Thank you. I will never betray anyone who follows me. But retirement is real. When AEW ends, it will end in Japan,” he tweeted.

Kota Ibushi signed with All Elite Wrestling in November 2023. However, the veteran had competed in a lot of matches for the company before inking a deal. It will be interesting to see the matches Ibushi will have after his surgery.

