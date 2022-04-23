"Stay focused" - WWE legend sends a message to TBS Champion Jade Cargill after AEW Rampage

After this week's AEW Rampage aired, wrestling veteran Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter to congratulate Jade Cargill on her successful title defense.

On this week's Rampage, Marina Shafir took the fight against the reigning TBS Champion. The two wrestlers fought in a grueling main event for the title. While Jade was able to get the upper hand early in the match, Shafira hit back to establish her power later on.

In the end, however, Cargill was able to reverse a kneebar submission attempt from her opponent. Keeping the momentum from the reversal, she executed her finisher Jaded, ending the match with a clean win.

After the show, Dustin Rhodes congratulated Jade Cargill on her unbroken streak while advising her to stay focused.

"Conrats to the 30-0 champ @Jade_Cargill Lot's of work to still be done. Stay focused!!"

Jade Cargill has had a dominant run in AEW so far

After defeating Shafir this week, the reigning TBS Champion's winning streak currently stands at 30-0. In her dominant All Elite run, Jade defeated the likes of Thunder Rosa, Ruby Soho, Nyla Rose, and Tay Conti, to name a few.

In the latest Dynamite episode, Britt Baker cut a promo calling the entire AEW women's division a disaster in her absence. The former women's world champion specifically called out some wrestlers, including Jade Cargill.

While this is mere speculation at this point, it could hint at a future feud between Britt Baker and Jade Cargill. However, fans will have to wait patiently to see what happens next.

