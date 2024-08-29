AEW star Jamie Hayter reacts to major return after 15 months with a three-word message

AEW star Jamie Hayter made a shocking return at All In 2024. She has now reacted to her return to action.

Jamie Hayter was one of the top stars of AEW's women's division over a year ago. She gained a lot of popularity and even captured the All Elite Women's Championship. However, her meteoric rise came to a screeching halt after she suffered an injury that took her out of action for over a year when she lost her title to Toni Storm at AEW Double or Nothing.

Fast forward 15 months and Hayter made her return at AEW All In to confront and attack Saraya and her family. She looked completely different now and even got a huge pop from her home country crowd. The star even competed against Harley Cameron on this week's episode of Dynamite.

Following her return to the ring, Hayter has taken to social media to react to it with a three-word message.

"15 months later…"

Jamie Hayter had a message for the fans after her return at AEW All In

Jamie Hayter's shocking return at All In 2024 sent the fans into a frenzy. She also sent an emphatic message to Saraya and stated that this isn't her house anymore. She even had a message for the fans after her return.

Following her return, AEW cameras caught up with the former Women's Champion backstage who said that her actions would do all the talking from on indicating that she is on some sort of a mission.

"Do I have anything to tell the AEW fans? I got something for you. From now on, my actions are gonna do all the talking for me, how's that?" Hayter replied.

Check out the clip here:

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Hayter now that she is back in Tony Khan's promotion.

