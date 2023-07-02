AEW star Jeff Hardy injured; return date possibly revealed

AEW star Jeff Hardy has sustained another unfortunate injury. This is reportedly a dislocated jaw which he suffered during an episode of AEW Dynamite last month. There is optimism, however, that The Charismatic Enigma won't have to miss a lot of time.

Jeff Hardy made his in-ring after a year-long hiatus last May at Double or Nothing when he teamed up with his brother Matt and Hook to take on The Firm. His next match came at an episode of AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago when they took on The Gunns. The Hardys lost the match due to the interference of Bullet Club Gold.

Speaking on his Extreme Life Podcast, Matt Hardy broke the news that his brother injured his jaw during the above-mentioned match against The Gunns. As for the reason, he mentions that this happened during Juice Robinson's attack on the same night with the roll of coins.

The roll of coins, it dislocated his jaw. They thought it might have been broken, but it was dislocated, so it’s only looking like a couple of weeks. So, yeah. It is what it is. It’s pro wrestling. It’s not ballet, as they say. [H/T wrestlingheadlines]

AEW star Jeff Hardy to go on another unfortunate hiatus

As AEW heads to its roughly three-week-long Canada leg, it seems like, Jeff Hardy, unfortunately, won't be making the trip to the Great White North. This is due to his past arrests restricting him from entering the country.

According to Fightful Select, Hardy is set to miss all the eight shows that will take place in Canada. AEW could record pre-taped segments for the show, but he won't be there physically. Even in his absence, his brother, along with Ethan Page and Isiah Kassidy, have been making appearances for the promotion.

Private Party @IsiahKassidy



#AEWRampage bro said fck it and became the black jeff hardy last night bro said fck it and became the black jeff hardy last night#AEWRampage https://t.co/GmQp4Pza28

It is very unfortunate that several circumstances are preventing Jeff Hardy from competing in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, there is still a possibility that he will make his return later this month if his injury is nursed well.

What are your thoughts on Jeff Hardy's unfortunate hiatus? Let us know in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes