AEW star jokingly calls MJF their "boyfriend" amid rumors of his break up with fiancée 

AEW star "Platinum" Max Caster recently took to Twitter to share a hilarious message about World Champion MJF.

The Salt of the Earth has seemingly had a rough few weeks lately. During a recent promo segment involving Bryan Danielson, he made allusions to a personal life event. It was apparent from his words that his fiancée, Naomi, had apparently broken up with him.

MJF announced his engagement to Naomi Rosenblum in September last year. However, the two have also unfollowed each other on Instagram, further fueling rumors of their separation.

The rumored separation has apparently prompted a hilarious response from another AEW star, Max Caster. Taking to Twitter, Platinum retweeted a tweet by MJF and claimed that the latter was his boyfriend:

"This is my boyfriend," tweeted Caster.

You can check out the original tweet here:

The AEW World Champion was recently praised by a WWE veteran

MJF's seamless blend of reality and kayfabe has impressed several people, including WWE veteran Vince Russo.

The Long Island native's dedication to his craft was especially apparent last week when he snuck his personal issues into his feud with Bryan Danielson. Performances like this have even led to Vince Russo picking him as a better heel than WWE Champion Roman Reigns.

In a recent latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former writer stated the following:

"And Roman, I'm a huge fan of Roman Reigns, but he really is one-dimensional. There's not too much range there. MJF has range," said Vince Russo. [From 18:31 to 18:45]

You can check out the full video here:

As of now, MJF is set to defend his title at Revolution soon. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

