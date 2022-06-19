Jon Moxley confronted by released WWE Superstar at a non-AEW event; world title match set for SummerSlam weekend next month

AEW star Jon Moxley recently defended his GCW World Championship at the "You Wouldn't Understand" event on June 18, where he met his next challenger.

On Saturday night, The Purveyor of Violence successfully retained his gold against Tony Deppen in a barnburner main event. However, Blake Christian, who previously worked under the name of Trey Baxter in NXT, rained on Mox's parade.

The buzzworthy confrontation between the two men set up a massive first-time-ever match during SummerSlam weekend next month. Jon Moxley will defend his GCW World Championship against Christian in the upcoming The People vs. GCW event on July 29 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Death Rider has held the GCW World Championship since dethroning Matt Cardona at the Art of War Games on September 4, 2021. The 36-year-old has so far made five successful title defenses against veteran names like Nick Gage and Homicide.

Moxley's fairytale run with the GCW World Championship is reaching 300 days, which would be the fourth-longest reign in the title history.

Earlier this year, Christian named Moxley as his bucket list dream opponent. The former NXT Superstar will finally fulfill his desire next month in possibly the biggest match of his career thus far.

What's next for Jon Moxley in AEW?

While Mox's upcoming GCW World Championship defense is still over a month away, he has bigger things on his plate in the next few weeks.

After defeating Casino Battle Royale winner Kyle O'Reilly on Dynamite a few weeks ago, Jon Moxley punched his ticket to the upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

He will face Hiroshi Tanahashi to crown the interim AEW World Champion in CM Punk's absence. The two foes recently confronted each other on the Road Rager edition, which ended with The Jericho Appreciation Society ambushing both men.

It will be interesting to see how the rivalry between Mox and Tanahashi unfolds before their marquee match-up on June 26.

