AEW star Jon Moxley files for a new trademark on his decade-old tag team name

Ever since leaving WWE, Jon Moxley has been laser-focused on cementing his legacy. On August 11, the former WWE superstar filed trademark rights for his tag team name “The Switchblades” and “Switchblade Conspiracy.”

For those unaware, Jon Moxley and IMPACT Wrestling star Sami Callihan used to wrestle under this tag team name. The term was filed for name and merchandising purposes. Below is the description:

Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

AEW star Jon Moxley will team up with IMPACT Wrestling star Sami Callihan for the upcoming Wrestling Revolver's Tales from the Ring on October 30th. Moxley's latest trademark possibly suggests that the duo could again wrestle under the ring name "The Switchblades or Switchblade Conspiracy" moving forward.

Jon Moxley and Sami Callihan last teamed up almost a decade ago, and it remains to be seen if their upcoming reunion will be a one-time thing or not.

Jon Moxley rumored to face NJPW star at AEW All Out

The Death Rider!

If the latest reports surfacing is any indication, then AEW star Jon Moxley may face Hiroshi Tanahashi in a dream match at AEW All Out.

F4WOnline's Dave Meltzer stated that Jon Moxley himself reached out to AEW president Tony Khan to let Tanahashi be his opponent for the upcoming pay-per-view in September.

Hiroshi Tanahashi is the NEW IWGP United States Champion. Jon Moxley was watching the match 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/RcsjAT3m9k — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) August 15, 2021

The rumors could materialize, given that Hiroshi Tanahashi recently defeated Lance Archer for the IWGP United States Championship at NJPW Resurgence.

The former WWE superstar was even lurking around ringside during the match between Archer and Tanahashi. The seeds have already been planted, and fans can expect the feud to kickstart in the weeks to come.

