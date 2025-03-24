AEW star Jon Moxley has "mental issues" and needs serious help, according to WWE veteran 

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is one of the most fearless competitors in professional wrestling today. However, WWE veteran Jim Cornette believes Moxley has problems and needs help.

At last week's edition of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley made headlines as he was slammed onto the Spike Bat during the Street Fight against Cope for the All Elite Wrestling World Championship. Despite the brutal spot, Moxley was able to retain his title.

During the recent edition of The Experience podcast, Jim Cornette suggested Jon Moxley has some mental issues. This came after Moxley's numerous dangerous bumps during his matches, and Cornette advised the promotion to look into this problem.

"[Jon] Moxley has mental issues of some description. I'm not saying he's fallen off the wagon and needs to go back to rehab. I don't think this is a substance issue. I think this is a mental problem. Whether it is concussions, how many time he's been hit, whatever the f*ck he used to act like this, I never met the f*cking guy. But we can all agree, he's got problems and I think they ought to have somebody looking at his f*cking problem." [19:27 - 19:55]

Bully Ray on Jon Moxley's spike spot on AEW Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has also dived into the discussion of Jon Moxley's brutal Spike spot from AEW Dynamite. In the recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray explained the brutality of a Spike and claimed that it should only be used to further a story and not for the sake of a spot.

"The spikes have the potential to do what? Puncture and potentially hit what area of your body? Your spine. So, the level of danger on that one is very high," Ray began to say before noting how bumps on spikes have been done before. "Everybody's in an uproar because the spikes stuck in his back... As far as this spot is concerned, I have said since day one on this show, I don't care what you do... as long as it makes sense. Don't do it just for the sake of doing it."

We will have to wait and see if Jon Moxley wrestles in the coming weeks after the brutal bump on AEW Dynamite.

