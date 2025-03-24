“As long as it makes sense” - WWE coach reacts to Jon Moxley spot on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley has received both criticism and praise following a controversial spot he did on AEW Dynamite last week. A WWE personality commented on this and once again urged him to reconsider his actions before doing it.

During the show, Moxley was suplexed by Cope right onto Spike, the latter's weapon—a wooden plank with steel nails sticking out of both sides. The nails impaled Jon Moxley's back, and Wheeler Yuta and the referee had to carefully remove it.

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray Dudley) discussed the moment. He mentioned the level of risk involved in the spot, noting that it could have impacted Jon Moxley's spine. The WWE LFG coach then said that spots like this were only worth executing if they made sense and had an impact on the overall match.

"The spikes have the potential to do what? Puncture and potentially hit what area of your body? Your spine. So, the level of danger on that one is very high," Ray began to say before noting how bumps on spikes have been done before. "Everybody's in an uproar because the spikes stuck in his back... As far as this spot is concerned, I have said since day one on this show, I don't care what you do... as long as it makes sense. Don't do it just for the sake of doing it."

He continued by bringing up how Dynamite's ratings have steadily increased, a sign that they were doing something good with their recent product. This was a step in the right direction.

"Over the past five weeks, 'Dynamite's' rating has increased, slowly but surely... It's better than where they were at five weeks ago and they're showing improvement on either bringing their fans back to the product or maybe bringing a couple of new eyes to the product, thus, that's why you have to do that particular (spot)," Ray commented. "It's not a ton of viewers but it's something, it's progression in a positive direction and that's what the company needs." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Nic Nemeth defends the Jon Moxley spot

During another recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Nic Nemeth commented on the spot, mentioning how this gave credibility to hardcore weapons.

He talked about how this would get people talking, as you could see on screen that this visibly affected Jon Moxley. For him, this worked on giving the weapon a reputation in cases where this would be used once more in a future match.

"Something like this makes people like me go, 'Well is it really? Are those sharp nails?' It gives a little street cred to the weapon like that because you've seen it swung, you've heard it and you know it hurts. But when something like this go above and beyond and digs in to the body, you're now letting everybody know this is something really big that the next time Cope holds that thing in the air, they're gonna be like, 'There's that thing that almost ripped the organs around the sides of Moxley's back.' It good for the business to give a little street cred to those weapons."

Jon Moxley is known for his willingness to take risks for the love of the game, so this doesn't come as a complete surprise to many. This proves the level of dedication he has to what he does and is a sign that he is willing to take crazy levels of punishment to remain at the top.

