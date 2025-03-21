"It's good for the business" - Former WWE champion explains the real purpose for Jon Moxley getting impaled on AEW TV

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been the talk of the town since taking the brutal spike spot on this week's Dynamite. Former WWE World Champion Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) recently explained the purpose of the spot.

Ad

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley and Cope (fka Edge) faced off for the All Elite Wrestling World Championship in a Street Fight. During the match, The Rated-R Superstar slammed Mox onto the spiked weapon. It stuck on the champion's back for a while as fans gave their uneasy reactions. Many have also slammed Moxley for doing the uncomfortable spot.

During a recent appearance on the Busted Open podcast, former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth explained how the Spike spot on Dynamite was good for the business. The veteran said the next time Cope brings out the weapon, the fans will remember the damage it did to Jon Moxley and will add to the story.

Ad

Trending

"Something like this makes people like me go, 'Well is it really? Are those sharp nails?' It gives a little street cred to the weapon like that because you've seen it swung, you've heard it and you know it hurts. But when something like this go above and beyond and digs in to the body, you're now letting everybody know this is something really big that the next time Cope holds that thing in the air, they're gonna be like, 'There's that thing that almost ripped the organs around the sides of Moxley's back.' It good for the business to give a little street cred to those weapons. [From 03:21 to 04:04]

Ad

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Check out the video below:

Ad

Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Title against Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty

At the AEW Revolution, Swerve Strickland defeated Ricochet to earn the opportunity to challenge Jon Moxley for the World Title at Dynasty. Swerve could be the star to take the title from Jon Moxley and put an end to The Death Riders. The former World Champion is reportedly recovering from a busted ear drum he suffered during his match at Revolution.

Ad

The fans will have to wait and see if Swerve Strickland walks out as the All Elite Wrestling World Champion at Dynasty.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit The Busted Open podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback