AEW star Jon Moxley set to debut against released WWE Superstar in major promotion

Jon Moxley is known for representing AEW in numerous other promotions, which is why many fans consider him to be the heart and soul of the promotion. Moxley is set to appear at ScrapperMania in England, and his opponent has been revealed to be a recently released WWE Superstar.

Moxley's feud with Hangman Adam Page has drawn a ton of praise from fans online, despite this, he lost to the Anxious Millennial Cowboy nearly three weeks ago. The Purveyor of Violence will seemingly get another chance at redemption, as he's set to face Page on Dynamite this week.

Regardless of the outcome of his feud with Adam Page, Jon Moxley is set to face Trent Seven at Scrapper Mania this March 17th.

OTT WRESTLING @OTT_wrestling

March 17th St Patrick’s Day

The Hangar

#ScrapperMania

Tickets On Sale SOON! ☘️ Wolverhampton ☘️March 17th St Patrick’s DayThe HangarTickets On Sale SOON! ☘️ Wolverhampton ☘️March 17th St Patrick’s DayThe Hangar#ScrapperManiaTickets On Sale SOON! https://t.co/qan5npUSwX

Apart from fans, Moxley doesn't always receive universal praise, as WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently harshly criticized his promo style and called the star repetitive.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

Jon Moxley drew a ton of heat for his slip-up on AEW television

As the heart and soul of AEW, Moxley has quite a huge responsibility to shoulder. Due to this, when the star ends up making a fumble, it causes quite a stir online as well as with his peers.

In an episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager bashed Jon Moxley for slipping an f-bomb out during a live promo.

"This guy is not only an unprofessional idiot and a detriment to the company in a variety of ways but he can't think on his f*cking feet. I don't know how he hasn't got him kicked off television yet," Cornette said. [05:42 onward]

The Purveyor of Violence seemingly didn't receive any public fines or suspensions for the slip-up. Due to his upcoming Dynamite appearance, Moxley likely handled the issue behind closed doors or was lightly reprimanded.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes