AEW star Jon Moxley set to face former champion after 12 years

Jon Moxley has had a rich history of opponents across his years in the wrestling industry, and it's been announced that he'll once again take on his old rival Jake Crist at a Pro Wrestling Revolver event.

Moxley and Crist have a long history that began before either man stepped into television wrestling. Their first official match was back in 2007, at IPW Hardcore Holiday. The last time the two men officially faced each other inside the Squared Circle was in 2011, at CZW International Incident, where Jon Moxley walked away with a win.

The official PWR account on Twitter recently announced Jon Moxley's participation in the upcoming Mayhem for All event, where Jake Crist could potentially even the score.

"Oh, you thought he wasn't gonna wrestle. Mox hand picked this match. These two helped shape each others [careers] in the early 2000's," @PWRevolver tweeted.

Crist has defeated Moxley over the years, but this time the challenge is larger than ever. The veteran notably appeared on AEW DARK: Elevation Episode #101 in a losing effort against Juice Robinson.

Bret Hart isn't a fan of the direction that Jon Moxley's career is going in

The Purveyor of Violence is considered by many to be the "heart and soul of AEW," but despite this, he often gets criticized for his bloody matches. CM Punk even notably took a shot at this during their feud, meaning it's an issue that even AEW is aware of.

During an interview with HN Live (which has unfortunately been removed), Bret Hart harshly criticized AEW and focused on Jon Moxley utilizing a fork in his matches.

"This isn’t wrestling either. I would recommend turning all that off. I don’t watch that stuff anymore. It’s not very good. Wrestling is going in some bad directions because people don’t know what wrestling is or wrestling was.” (H/T WWFOldSchool)

The Hitman isn't the first person to criticize Moxley's violence in the ring, but so far, that hasn't stopped him from going to the extreme. Both the AEW fanbase and Tony Khan seem to believe in his star power, however, as he continues to be praised by the audience and utilized consistently.

