AEW star Jungle Boy reveals if his push was halted due to the Pandemic 

At Double or Nothing 2021, AEW star Jungle Boy stole the show when he won the 21-man Casino Battle Royale.

Considering the talent he possesses, the push was long overdue. However, it was previously reported that AEW was delaying his push due to empty arenas.

The man. The myth. The legend of Jungle Boy. pic.twitter.com/982Lpid2wO — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) June 3, 2021

Now that the pandemic era is seemingly over and fans are once again back, the company finally pulled the trigger on Jungle Boy this past weekend.

Speaking at the post-show media scrum, Jungle Boy discussed numerous topics, most notably whether AEW delayed his push due to the pandemic era:

“I’m not fully sure about that,” Jungle Boy said. “I feel like through the pandemic I had some pretty cool moments. I got to wrestle Cody, which felt like a really big one for me. It was super cool but in a way it was a bummer to do it in front of an empty arena. That’s something I would’ve loved to do with all these people here", said Jungle Boy (H/T - WrestlingInc).

AEW may very well have been reluctant to pull the trigger on a push for Jungle Boy without a live audience, but they seem to be behind him now. With the reaction he got after he won the Battle Royale, we may have a new superstar on our hands.

AEW star Jungle Boy reveals how it felt to be performing in front of fans again

AEW star Jungle Boy further stated that he was happy to hear the noise from fans again.

“It’s a completely different game now that the people are back. At first when the fans disappeared it felt really weird and awkward to do. And then over the past, I don’t know how long it’s been but more than a year, I kind of got used to that and forgot what it was like. So to step out there for the first time and to hear that amount of noise was just nuts. It kind of feels like we’re starting over again for the first time. It’s great.”, said Jungle Boy (H/T - WrestlingInc).

Jungle Boy will now be eyeing bigger things as he faces Kenny Omega for the AEW World championship on the June 26th episode of AEW Dynamite, which is scheduled air on a Saturday.

What do you make of Jungle Boy's victory at the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing? Do you think he has a shot at clinching the title when he faces Kenny Omega? Let us know in the comment section below!

Edited by Arjun