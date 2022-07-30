Top AEW star seemingly agrees with WWE legend's sinister plans for Christian Cage following betrayal

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy and WWE legend Bully Ray appear to be on the same page when it comes to punishing Christian Cage.

The 25-year-old returned to All Elite Wrestling programming on last week's Dynamite following a four-week absence. He chased away Cage and, surprisingly, Luchasaurus didn't stop him. On this week's show, the former tag team champion cut a fiery promo and called Captain Charisma the "biggest p****."

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray was a big fan of Jungle Boy's segment and gave him some devious suggestions to hurt Christian Cage. Ray shared a post where Team 3D and Tyson Tomko powerbombed Cage from the top rope on top of a glass table in TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling).

The young star responded with a simple message:

"Thank you!" tweeted Jungle Boy.

Check out the exchange here:

Disco Inferno recently praised Christian Cage's heel run in AEW

While speaking on a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Inferno said that Captain Charisma had been "miscast" as a babyface in All Elite Wrestling and is currently flourishing as a villain.

"They finally let the guy [Christian Cage] be a heel and talk," said Inferno. "This just shows how much miscast he was as babyface this whole time [...] He's like me. He's out there saying stuff that he knows people are gonna say, 'Oh, did he go too far?' That's offensive. He didn't care because they're letting him do it."

Konnan also gave his opinion on Christian Cage's heel persona and said that since Cage is "old school," he's not afraid to get heat.

While Cage has had the upper hand in his storyline with Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, who had turned heel, has seemingly aligned with his partner again. It will be interesting to see how the dynamics of this highly personal feud changes in the future.

