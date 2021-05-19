AEW star Frankie Kazarian thanks fans for reaching out to him after the passing of his father

It has been quite an emotional week for AEW star Frankie Kazarian. After SCU were forced to split up, he recently announced the passing of his father through a heartfelt Twitter post.

Frankie Kazarian received condolences from his fellow AEW stars and well-wishers. The former AEW tag team champion has now acknowledged everyone who reached out to him during this tough time.

Frankie Kazarian just tweeted out a post with a throwback picture of himself and his father. In the caption, he stated that he is overwhelmed with the messages received from his fans and loved ones:

"I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you to everyone who reached out to me. I am beyond overwhelmed with the kindness, stories and love you all shared. Though I could not respond to everyone, know that I have personally read EVERY single message. My love to you all" wrote Frankie Kazarian.

I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you to everyone who reached out to me. I am beyond overwhelmed with the kindness, stories and love you all shared. Though I could not respond to everyone, know that I have personally read EVERY single message. My love to you all. 🥃 pic.twitter.com/cNlokppLdf — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) May 19, 2021

What's next for Frankie Kazarian on AEW Dynamite?

May 15, 1998 Gardner, MA. My first ever professional wrestling match. The fire burns even hotter today. pic.twitter.com/tsqLQL7saS — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) May 16, 2021

After the emotional week that AEW star Frankie Kazarian has just had, it remains to be seen if he will make an appearance during this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Kazarian is currently 43 years old and still has a lot left in his tank. Kazarian could embark on a solo run on AEW Dynamite. He has mostly been a tag team player during his career but a change could do wonders for him if booked properly.

His recent outing against Christian Cage was great and it proved that Kazarian can be pushed as a solo star. There are endless possibilities for him at the moment.

He could be a credible babyface challenger to Miro's TNT championship somewhere down the line or he can announce his entry into the Casino Battle Royale since there are 12 more spots left in the match.

A star of his experience shouldn't be wasted by AEW. Which path do you think Frankie Kazarian will choose next on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comment section below.