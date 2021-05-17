5 directions for Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian after SCU split on AEW Dynamite

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite witnessed a heartbreaking split. SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) suffered a devastating loss at the hands of the Youngs Bucks in a tag team title match.

The defeat meant that Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian could no longer be a tag team. Daniels and Kazarian have been a part of the AEW tag team division since its inception.

Styles Clash! #AEWDynamite



Tune into Dynamite Now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/i50QPgcJ9v — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2021

SCU became the inaugural AEW tag team champions, when Kazarian and former stable member Scorpio Sky beat the Lucha Brothers in 2019. They went on to lose the titles to 'Hangman' Adam Page and Kenny Omega.

Since then, Kazarian and Daniels have been chasing gold in AEW and Sky split from the group to pursue the TNT title, along with a singles run. In their chase of gold, Kazarian made the ultimatum that should they ever lose a match again, the two of them would split up.

They had a great run, too, climbing to the top of the rankings before they met the Young Bucks this past week on AEW Dynamite.

Now that SCU is history, it remains to be seen what the future holds for both of them. In this article, we take a look at five directions for Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels after the SCU split.

#5 Christopher Daniels announces his retirement on the next episode of AEW Dynamite

Christopher Daniels made his AEW debut in 2019

This seems to be the likeliest option for Christopher Daniels since he recently teased his retirement on Twitter following SCU's loss against the Young Bucks. The Fallen Angel is a wrestling legend, having won multiple championships all over the world. He is currently 51 years old and his best wrestling days are behind him.

That might be all. — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) May 13, 2021

Christopher Daniels could come out during next week's episode of AEW Dynamite and deliver a heartfelt speech to announce his retirement. As emotional as it could be, it makes sense for him to retire since he has achieved so much during his three decades-long career.

Staying true to retirement is very tough for a wrestler since there are a lot of emotions attached. However, he could remain connected to the wrestling business. After all, he's the head of talent relations in AEW.

Daniels can enhance the upcoming talent in AEW through his experience and even provide training sessions. This would certainly let him stay close to what he loves the most.

1 / 5 NEXT