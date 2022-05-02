AEW star Keith Lee files for new Trademark

AEW star Keith Lee recently filed for the trademark rights of the term “Essence of Excellence” with the help of gimmick attorney Michael E. Dockins.

The Limitless One debuted in AEW back in February this year. In his first appearance, he faced Isiah Kassidy in the qualifying match for the Face of the Revolution ladder match at Revolution 2022. So far, he has been using the 'Limitless' gimmick in the company.

On April 27 this year, Lee moved to file a trademark for 'Essence of Excellence' with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The details of the trademark are as follows:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

Keith Lee is currently part of a feud alongside Swerve Strickland against Team Taz members Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs.

AEW star Sting also filed for a trademark earlier this year

Prior to Keith Lee's application for a trademark, The Icon also moved to file a trademark for his iconic face-painted look and logo this year.

The 63-year-old adopted his iconic look back in WCW during his famous feud with Hollywood Hogan and the nWo in 1996. Since then, he has consistently used the iconic black and white face paint.

Under his real name (Steve Borden), the icon filed two separate trademarks for his look and logo earlier this year.

Sting's last appearance in AEW saw him attempt to stop Ricky Starks from interfering during Darby Allin's match against Swerve Strickland. A few weeks ago, The Icon also aided Allin during his Coffin match against Andrade El Idolo.

