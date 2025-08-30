AEW Star Kenny Omega Breaks Silence After a Disappointing Update Surfaces

Kenny Omega has been a captivating force for AEW for a long time. Following his recent return to in-ring action, a disappointing update regarding his health had emerged; however, the former World Champion wasted no time in addressing the issue.The Best Bout Machine lost the marquee 'Title vs Title' match to his longtime rival, Kazuchika Okada, at All In Texas 2025. He returned for the gruesome Lights Out Steel Cage match at the Forbidden Door event in London, England. He teamed up with Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi to defeat the squad of The Death Riders, Gabe Kidd, and The Young Bucks.However, right after that, a report stated that Kenny Omega was in severe pain. The former AEW World Champion took notice and addressed it via his X. Omega stated that everybody deals with pain somehow, but he was focused on the task at hand for next week.The Cleaner was referring to his upcoming eight-man all-star tag team match at AEW Dynamite next week, where he will reunite with his former partner, &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page, after coming to his aid on live television this week. The duo will team up with JetSpeed to battle The Don Callis Family’s Kyle Fletcher and Josh Alexander, and The Young Bucks.&quot;Everybody is in some way, right? Let’s not worry about me, we got work to do next week! I’ll be fine.&quot;AEW star speculates Kenny Omega has competed against his iconic rival for the last timeKenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada tore down the house with their blockbuster match at AEW All In Texas 2025. Witnessing the showdown, Young Bucks member Nick Jackson said it might have been the last in-ring clash between the two rivals.&quot;We were so blessed to have gotten the opportunity to watch them wrestle together again. Who knows if that was the last time? I’m just happy we got to see it happen,&quot; said Nick Jackson. (H/T Fightful)With The Cleaner seemingly hinting that he is indeed in pain, but ready for his upcoming match on Dynamite, it will be interesting to see him and Adam Page reunite for the all-star tag team bout.