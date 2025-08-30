  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Kenny Omega
  • AEW Star Kenny Omega Breaks Silence After a Disappointing Update Surfaces

AEW Star Kenny Omega Breaks Silence After a Disappointing Update Surfaces

By N.S Walia
Published Aug 30, 2025 00:44 GMT
New Japan Pro-Wrestling - Source: Getty
New Japan Pro-Wrestling - Source: Getty

Kenny Omega has been a captivating force for AEW for a long time. Following his recent return to in-ring action, a disappointing update regarding his health had emerged; however, the former World Champion wasted no time in addressing the issue.

Ad

The Best Bout Machine lost the marquee 'Title vs Title' match to his longtime rival, Kazuchika Okada, at All In Texas 2025. He returned for the gruesome Lights Out Steel Cage match at the Forbidden Door event in London, England. He teamed up with Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi to defeat the squad of The Death Riders, Gabe Kidd, and The Young Bucks.

However, right after that, a report stated that Kenny Omega was in severe pain. The former AEW World Champion took notice and addressed it via his X. Omega stated that everybody deals with pain somehow, but he was focused on the task at hand for next week.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Cleaner was referring to his upcoming eight-man all-star tag team match at AEW Dynamite next week, where he will reunite with his former partner, "Hangman" Adam Page, after coming to his aid on live television this week. The duo will team up with JetSpeed to battle The Don Callis Family’s Kyle Fletcher and Josh Alexander, and The Young Bucks.

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

"Everybody is in some way, right? Let’s not worry about me, we got work to do next week! I’ll be fine."
Ad
Ad

AEW star speculates Kenny Omega has competed against his iconic rival for the last time

Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada tore down the house with their blockbuster match at AEW All In Texas 2025. Witnessing the showdown, Young Bucks member Nick Jackson said it might have been the last in-ring clash between the two rivals.

"We were so blessed to have gotten the opportunity to watch them wrestle together again. Who knows if that was the last time? I’m just happy we got to see it happen," said Nick Jackson. (H/T Fightful)

With The Cleaner seemingly hinting that he is indeed in pain, but ready for his upcoming match on Dynamite, it will be interesting to see him and Adam Page reunite for the all-star tag team bout.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications