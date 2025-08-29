Kenny Omega recently returned to action in AEW, but a new update on his health condition might worry his fans.Kenny Omega was absent from AEW TV since All In: Texas in July before returning at Forbidden Door last Sunday, where he competed in the gruesome Lights Out Steel Cage match. The Best Bout Machine teamed with Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kota Ibushi in the bout and defeated Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd, and The Young Bucks. Omega then appeared on the following episode of Dynamite this Wednesday to help Hangman Page deal with the Don Callis Family. However, following his return to the fold, an unfortunate update regarding his health has emerged.According to a recent report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former AEW World and International Champion is battling severe pain.Currently, no additional details about Omega's health issue have been released. It remains to be seen if it will affect his schedule in the Jacksonville-based promotion. It is worth noting that the 41-year-old is no stranger to health issues, as he dealt with a severe case of diverticulitis that kept him out of action for over a year. AEW star Nick Jackson says Kenny Omega may have had his last match against Kazuchika Okada.At AEW All In 2025, Kenny Omega stole the show by having a blockbuster match with long-time rival Kazuchika Okada. However, Nick Jackson, The Cleaner's former teammate, speculated that it might be the last time the two stars collide in the ring.Speaking to Justin Barrasso on the Undisputed podcast, Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks said:&quot;We were so blessed to have gotten the opportunity to watch them wrestle together again. Who knows if that was the last time? I’m just happy we got to see it happen,” said Nick Jackson.&quot; (H/T Fightful)Time will tell if Nick's comments turn out to be true or not.