Unfortunate update on Kenny Omega’s health condition - Reports

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 29, 2025 15:06 GMT
Kenny Omega at AEW Dynamite [Image from AEW's Youtube ]

Kenny Omega recently returned to action in AEW, but a new update on his health condition might worry his fans.

Kenny Omega was absent from AEW TV since All In: Texas in July before returning at Forbidden Door last Sunday, where he competed in the gruesome Lights Out Steel Cage match. The Best Bout Machine teamed with Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kota Ibushi in the bout and defeated Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd, and The Young Bucks. Omega then appeared on the following episode of Dynamite this Wednesday to help Hangman Page deal with the Don Callis Family. However, following his return to the fold, an unfortunate update regarding his health has emerged.

According to a recent report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former AEW World and International Champion is battling severe pain.

Currently, no additional details about Omega's health issue have been released. It remains to be seen if it will affect his schedule in the Jacksonville-based promotion. It is worth noting that the 41-year-old is no stranger to health issues, as he dealt with a severe case of diverticulitis that kept him out of action for over a year.

AEW star Nick Jackson says Kenny Omega may have had his last match against Kazuchika Okada.

At AEW All In 2025, Kenny Omega stole the show by having a blockbuster match with long-time rival Kazuchika Okada. However, Nick Jackson, The Cleaner's former teammate, speculated that it might be the last time the two stars collide in the ring.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso on the Undisputed podcast, Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks said:

"We were so blessed to have gotten the opportunity to watch them wrestle together again. Who knows if that was the last time? I’m just happy we got to see it happen,” said Nick Jackson." (H/T Fightful)

Time will tell if Nick's comments turn out to be true or not.

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
