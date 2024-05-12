AEW star Kenny Omega praises Triple H's approach to booking

Kenny Omega is out of action as he prepares to undergo surgery, but he's been keeping fans up to date through his weekly Twitch stream. During his latest stream, the 40-year-old addressed Triple H's booking style and was complimentary of the WWE CCO.

Kenny Omega is a foundational star for AEW, but he also has several ties to WWE. Long before he was The Best Bout Machine, he was briefly signed to the Stamford-based promotion's developmental territory, Deep South Wrestling. He also fielded offers from the sports entertainment giant, before going all in with AEW in 2019.

Omega has been complimentary of WWE executives and talent on Twitch, often refusing to play into the faction wars that so many fans engage in. He's previously defended Roman Reigns, and on this week's stream, he praised Triple H's open-mindedness when it comes to accepting different wrestling styles.

"Everyone seems to know just what he is booking and what he isn't booking. Even as a wrestler who has kind of like an inside track, I don't know what his ideas are," said Omega. "I don't know what's a result of just what comes from his brain and his brain alone, so I can't comment to that. What I do appreciate is that he's open-minded to all the styles of the world of wrestling. I think I'm sure he probably prefers one over the other or some over others, but I like that he's giving everything a shot." [H/T Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Kenny Omega sends heartfelt message to fans ahead of surgery

Misfortune has befallen Kenny Omega multiple times throughout his run in All Elite Wrestling, but his current status seems more dire than anything he's had to deal with before. The Best Bout Machine was diagnosed with diverticulitis back in December and is reportedly set to undergo surgery.

He's likely to be absent from Twitch and social media as he recovers from the procedure. With that in mind, Omega took to Instagram yesterday to wish his fans well and give them a final update before he goes under the knife.

"Have fun and stay safe, I may go dark for a bit soon, but remember… I’m always on duty!" he wrote.

The Cleaner has had a rough couple of years, and he recently claimed that he considered retiring before deciding to undergo the procedure. However, he's hoping to come back stronger than ever, and his fans will be waiting for the day he takes the stage again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback