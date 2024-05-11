Kenny Omega sends a heartfelt message after revealing he considered retirement ahead of big surgery

AEW is currently without several of its foundational stars, including Kenny Omega. The Best Bout Machine is still dealing with his diverticulitis and is set to be out of action for several more months. However, he took the time to send a heartfelt message to his fans today on social media.

Kenny Omega was diagnosed with diverticulitis back in December. He made his return to television a couple of weeks ago but was shockingly attacked by The Elite. Amid the power struggle currently gripping AEW, Omega announced that The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry will compete against his hand-picked team in an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing on May 26.

The Cleaner revealed on his most recent Twitch stream that faced with the prospect of surgery or an extended recovery period, he considered retiring from in-ring competition. However, he has chosen to receive the surgery, which he said would happen "very, very soon."

Amid preparations to go under the knife, Kenny sent out a heartfelt message on Instagram. He revealed that fans may not hear from him for a bit, but confirmed that he's always on duty.

"Have fun and stay safe, I may go dark for a bit soon, but remember… I’m always on duty!" he wrote.

Bryan Danielson calls Kenny Omega the greatest Canadian wrestler

Kenny Omega is missed by his fans, but others have picked up the slack in his absence. One of AEW's biggest stars, Bryan Danielson, had some nice things to say about The Best Bout Machine in a recent interview.

Omega and Danielson have only faced off in singles action once in All Elite Wrestling, back at Dynamite: Grand Slam in 2021. Even so, The American Dragon seems to be a big fan of his former rival.

Speaking on Hockey Night in Canada, Bryan Danielson was asked to name the GOAT Canadian wrestler, and he pointed out his colleague, The Best Bout Machine.

"This is gonna be controversial...Kenny Omega. You know, when you watch him, and he's hurt right now, but he is one of the most fantastic wrestlers you will ever see," he said.

Danielson went on to say that he loves Bret Hart and the Hart family, but Omega seems to be his pick as the top talent from The Great White North.