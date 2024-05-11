Bryan Danielson makes a controversial statement about Kenny Omega

Bryan Danielson has a controversial opinion about Kenny Omega. The American Dragon is currently signed with AEW, where he is a member of Blackpool Combat Club and has a backstage role in the company.

During a recent interview, Danielson was recently asked who he thinks is the GOAT Canadian wrestler, and he had a controversial answer.

"This is gonna be controversial. Kenny Omega... You know, when you watch him, and he's hurt right now. but he is one of the most fantastic wrestlers you will ever see," he said.

Being a Bret Hart fan, Bryan acknowledged The Hitman but picked The Best Bout Machine as the greatest Canadian pro wrestler of all time.

"It's gonna be controversial... I am a huge Bret Hart fan, right? But when you watch Kenny Omega, who wrestles for AEW, he's hurt now. I love Bret Hart, and love the Hart Family," he concluded.

Check out the video below:

Kenny Omega has hinted at a complete character change on his return

Omega was away from AEW programming for around five months due to diverticulitis. He made his return to the Jacksonville-based company's programming on May 1 and was viciously attacked by The Elite, and Jack Perry. That attack had him stretchered out, and The Best Bout Machine has revealed that he will be going into surgery. However, he seems to have made up his mind about his return.

"Kenny Omega from the hospital announces Anarchy in the Arena 3 for Double Or Nothing! Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada & Jack Perry vs FTR and 2 names who will reveal themselves LATER TONIGHT. YEAAAAHHHHHH," the post read.

On his Twitch account, Omega said he could look at a complete overhaul of his character while returning. He announced from his hospital bed that The Elite would face FTR and two mystery wrestlers in an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing, 2024.

AEW President Tony Khan was also the victim of a brutal assault at the hands of Jack Perry and The Elite. TK had earlier said that he and Omega might have the same enemies.