AEW star Kenny Omega responds to a fan calling his matches "mid"

AEW star Kenny Omega recently responded to a fan on Twitter who classified his matches as 'mid'.

The EVP of All Elite Wrestling has been absent from the pro-wrestling scene for a while now. Omega announced a hiatus from AEW last year, citing multiple injuries that had been interfering with his in-ring ability. His title match against Hangman Adam Page had him fighting the challenger while suffering from a shoulder injury.

A fan recently shared a tweet, questioning why people thought Omega was so good. The fan further labeled The Cleaner's match against Jon Moxley as 'mid'. Omega was quick to provide a blunt response, sarcastically stating that he had "no notable performances."

"I’m way below “mid” and I’ve no other notable performances so don’t bother watching," Kenny tweeted.

Kenny Omega is considered to be one of the major factors behind AEW's rise to fame. Apart from holding the AEW World Championship title during one of its most successful periods, The Cleaner has also been the AAA Mega Champion and IMPACT World Champion.

Kenny Omega is expected to miss AEW Double or Nothing 2022

Recent reports suggest that Kenny will not be able to participate in the upcoming AEW Double of Nothing pay-per-view this year.

The numerous injuries that Omega had been fighting through since 2021 have taken a toll on The Cleaner's body, as he is yet to return to the ring. His last match was a title defense against Hangman Adam Page, which he lost after a grueling bout.

Furthermore, recent reports concerning his physical recovery indicate that the former AEW world champion will probably miss the second pay-per-view of the year.

Fans have expressed their wish to see the Best Bout Machine back in action as soon as possible. While his return seems unlikely anytime soon, Kenny has a long career ahead of him once he rejoins the active pro-wrestling scene.

Do you want to see Kenny Omega back in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

