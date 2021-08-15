Kenny Omega retains AAA Mega Championship vs Andrade El Idolo at TripleMania XXIX

Kenny Omega defeated Andrade El Idolo to retain his AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania XXIX. Kenny Omega had Konnan in his corner instead of Don Callis while Andrade shocked the crowd as Ric Flair emerged as his manager.

The match started with back and forth headlocks and counters. Both wrestlers consulted their managers at ringside before locking up again. Kenny Omega and Andrade traded vicious chops as Omega dragged Andrade into the corner and clubbed him. Andrade hit a drop kick as both men traded headscissors.

Kenny Omega tossed Andrade towards the barricade and into the crowd before both men returned to the ring. Andrade clobbered Omega in the corner and hit a back-breaker. He followed it up with multiple moonsaults for a nearfall.

Andrade countered a powerbomb attempt from Omega with a DDT as Omega tried to soften up his opponent with multiple V-Triggers. Andrade planted Omega with the hammerlock DDT but didn't go for the cover.

Konnan then distracted the referee as Omega brought the title into the ring but Ric Flair prevented Omega from striking Andrade with it. Andrade pushed Omega into the referee, which led to Andrade and the Nature Boy chopping Omega's chest before Andrade and Flair locked in figure-four leglocks on Omega and Konnan respectively.

Ric Flair actually got physical in the match between Omega & Andrade. #Triplemania #TriplemaniaXXIX pic.twitter.com/ixr2Lvtu1c — Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) August 15, 2021

The submissions were eventually broken up and Andrade countered the One Winged Angel with a neckbreaker. Omega connected with the One Winged Angel on the belt to win and retain.

Andrade El Idolo and Kenny Omega go their separate ways at All Out

Bar a few video packages, there wasn't any build to this match and back in AEW, the two have their own feuds to take care of. Andrade will face PAC at All Out following weeks of tension between him and the Death Triangle.

This will be Andrade's first high-profile match in AEW, and the Mexican superstar will look to make a big impression against one of the most technically gifted wrestlers on the planet.

The Cleaner, on the other hand, will look to avenge his loss at the premiere of AEW Rampage against Christian Cage as the two are set to collide at All Out, this time for the AEW World Championship.

