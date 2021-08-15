Ric Flair makes first appearance since WWE release

Ric Flair made his first appearance on a wrestling show since being released by WWE when he turned up at AAA Triplemania 29 as Andrade El Idolo's manager. Andrade faced Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship.

Ric Flair appears at TripleMania in the corner of Andrade El Idolo pic.twitter.com/Jab0GePYHJ — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) August 15, 2021

Ric Flair left WWE due to creative differences and had been strongly rumored to join AEW, with Andrade being his daughter's fiance cited as one of the reasons. When Andrade walked out for his main event match against Kenny Omega, Ric Flair surprised the crowd by appearing as Andrade's manager.

The commentary team lost their minds and they yelled Nature Boy constantly as the record time champion accompanied Andrade to the ring. Ric Flair and Kenny Omega came face to face in a moment that really popped the crowd. Ric Flair also had a confrontation with Kenny Omega's manager for the night, Konnan.

Will Ric Flair manage Andrade on AEW?

Ric Flair managing Andrade El Idolo would make a ton of sense for a lot of reasons, but raises questions as well. AEW recently signed Chavo Guerrero as Andrade's manager during his ongoing rivalry with Death Triangle's PAC.

That said, Ric Flair has been a manager in his storied career multiple times. He was the mentor for Evolution in WWE, as he saw the rise of Randy Orton and Batista to the top of WWE ranks.

Ric Flair is 72 so a return to the ring is almost impossible, but he is the most decorated wrestler in history and has a wealth of knowledge, not to forget the rub any wrestler will get from being associated with the Nature Boy.

Moreover, in AEW, Ric Flair will get to mix it up with Arn Anderson, Sting and Tully Blanchard once again. Ric Flair has a ton of history with all of them, who are managers in AEW themselves. The prospect will be a great nostalgia hit and one many old-school fans will be clamoring to see.

On a recent episode of Writing with Russo, former WWE head writer Vince Russo discusses Ric Flair's departure from the WWE as well as The Nature Boy's potential next destination.

Check out the video below:

Subscribe to the Sportskeeda Wrestling YouTube channel for more such content!

What do you make of Ric Flair's surprise appearance at AAA TripleMania XXIX? Where do you wish to see the Nature Boy next? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Arjun