AEW star Kenny Omega's next appearance confirmed

Kenny Omega's AEW return has seemingly been confirmed via a recent post. If this becomes a reality, it would be the first time in more than four months that he's been seen in the promotion.

Previously, Omega was teaming up with Chris Jericho, and the two formed the Golden Jets. They became the number one contenders for the tag team titles and were beginning their feud with Ricky Starks and Big Bill until The Cleaner came down with diverticulitis. He has been on the road to recovery but may require surgery in order to make a complete recovery.

On Twitter, the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg tweeted that Kenny Omega will be in attendance when AEW comes to the arena on May 1st. This show was previously set to happen on April 10 during the promotion's Canadian tour, but this has been rescheduled. This would also be a hometown appearance for Omega.

"WINNIPEG... we have a secret. We will be seeing Kenny Omega at AEW in Winnipeg on May 1! Get your tickets now," tweeted Canada Life Centre.

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan addressed Kenny Omega appearance at the show in Winnipeg

During the media scrum after AEW Dynasty, Tony Khan was asked about the former World Champion and when he may make an appearance for the promotion.

He talked about Omega and how he hopes he can see him soon following his battle with his current health issues. Khan then talked about AEW heading to Winnipeg and how this would be a great time for The Cleaner to make an appearance.

The AEW President was optimistic that he could make an appearance but did not confirm that Omega would be at the show.

"Going to Winnipeg, it would be great, even if he can’t return, to see Kenny Omega, that would be pretty awesome for the fans up there. That is something I’m optimistic [about]. Hopefully, we could do [it]. We miss Kenny Omega. I’ve talked to him a few times this week. He’s one of our greatest champions and greatest stars ever. He’s been here from the beginning. We definitely miss him." [H/T: Fightful]

At this point, it remains to be seen whether the Canada Life Centre has just spoiled Omega's return or whether this is still in the works. With there being no official announcement yet from AEW, fans will just have to tune in for more updates before the show next week.