Huge update on Kenny Omega’s health amid AEW hiatus - Reports

An update regarding Kenny Omega's health has just surfaced, and it seems that he has taken a step forward concerning his fight against diverticulitis. This would be in the form of him getting surgery.

Back in December, Omega revealed that he was going to be away from wrestling indefinitely after being diagnosed with diverticulitis. It had previously hit a point where it was life-threatening, and he was lucky that it was caught by doctors. Since then, he has not been seen in any capacity on AEW TV, as he has been purely working on his recovery.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it seems that Kenny Omega may undergo surgery, following this being a question for the past few months. It was revealed that he had been booked for a stay in the hospital, which could be to plan out the date for the surgery. In the end, this has become a necessity for his recovery.

Kenny Omega recently addressed his condition while on stream

During one of his recent Twitch streams, Kenny Omega went into detail about how he was feeling and whether he thought he was ready for in-ring action.

He mentioned how he considered this, but he was at a point where he felt that any impact on his body would make his condition worsen. He hilariously painted a picture for the fans, saying that taking a foot stomp from either Marko Stunt or Riho would cause huge damage.

"Aside from feeling sensitive to the touch, for a quick second, I thought, 'Oh my goodness, is it possible I'm able to go back without surgery?' Nah. The first time I take someone's double foot stomp, even if it's Marko Stunt or Riho, something is probably going to blow. Even if Dobby walks on my belly, that's a 21-pound cat."

In the end, he feels that despite feeling better, he may not be at the level where he can do heavy lifting yet, and he wishes to make sure all bases are cleared before doing so.

"As good as I feel right now in my day-to-day and training, once impact starts to get involved or you have to use your core to do heavy lifts, that's when things start to get dangerous. I'm going to have to make sure it's all taken care of." [H/T WrestleTalk]

After missing around four months of in-ring action now, there is still no clear indication of an in-ring return for Kenny Omega. Should he get surgery, he may end up missing an extended period.

