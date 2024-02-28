Upcoming AEW show rescheduled

AEW recently announced that their upcoming show has been rescheduled to another date.

All Elite Wrestling Dynamite has been the flagship show for the company ever since its inception in 2019. The show had a good performance last year, with many notable matches and memorable moments.

Although Dynamite takes place predominantly in the USA, the company occasionally tours Canada. All Elite Wrestling had a good outing in Canada in 2023 and was set to tour the country again in the spring and summer.

However, one of those shows has suffered a major setback. The previously scheduled April 10 episode of Dynamite, which was set to take place at the Canada Life Center in Winnipeg, MB, has been postponed by three weeks. The show is now set for May 1, as confirmed by the event's listing on All Elite Wrestling's website.

The listing also noted that the tickets purchased for the April 10 show will be valid for the May 1. It was also pointed out that fans who wish to avail a refund must do so before March 5.

"The AEW Dynamite & Rampage previously scheduled for April 10, 2024 at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg has been rescheduled to May 1, 2024. Fans who have already purchased tickets will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on May 1. Fans who cannot attend on the rescheduled date or who wish to seek a refund have until Tuesday, March 5 to request a refund from Ticketmaster or the original point of purchase. After March 5, all sales are final."

AEW President Tony Khan announced the return of Chris Jericho this week

Chris Jericho has been one of the top stars in AEW for the past few years. He has played a pivotal part in the promotion's growth in recent years and has been part of some memorable moments and matches.

Jericho has been off TV in the past couple of weeks, with his previous match taking place on the February 7 episode of Dynamite, where he lost to Konosuke Takeshita. However, Tony Khan recently took to social media to announce that Jericho will be competing on this week's Wednesday night show against Atlantis Jr.

"TOMORROW Huntsville, AL Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT Atlantis Jr vs "Lionheart" Chris Jericho Over 30 years after @Atlantis_CMLL's tag team with Corazon de Leon, he'll be in his son's corner vs his former partner when Atlantis Jr fights @IAmJericho TOMORROW," Tony Khan wrote.

It will be interesting to see the son of legendary luchador Atlantis compete in the ring against Chris Jericho.

