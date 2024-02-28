Tony Khan announces former WWE Champion’s blockbuster return for this week’s AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan has announced a former WWE Champion would return to the upcoming episode of Dynamite. The star being discussed is Chris Jericho.

The 53-year-old star was the inaugural AEW World Champion and has played a crucial role since the promotion's inception. On the February 7, 2024 edition of Dynamite, Jericho suffered a loss against Konosuke Takeshita. Later, reports of him being on a hiatus for the Fozzy tour surfaced.

As announced by Khan on Twitter, the former WWE Champion will face the debuting Atlantis Jr. on the next Dynamite in Huntsville.

"TOMORROW Huntsville, AL Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT Atlantis Jr vs "Lionheart" Chris Jericho Over 30 years after @Atlantis_CMLL's tag team with Corazon de Leon, he'll be in his son's corner vs his former partner when Atlantis Jr fights @IAmJericho TOMORROW," Tony Khan wrote.

Expand Tweet

In 1990, Jericho wrestled in CMLL and teamed up with Atlantis. During the match on Dynamite, the latter will accompany his son.

Konnan commented on the relationship between Chris Jericho and Tony Khan

Chris Jericho was one of the biggest draws for AEW during its start due to his decades of television exposure and world title wins.

While speaking with Keepin' It 100 Official, Konnan stated that the AEW President was initially Jericho's fan and now works with him.

"Tony Khan used to go watch him [Jericho] as a fan now he's actually working with him. The guy was the only guy when they first started that had any TV time besides Cody Rhodes but it was Stardust. So he really helped the company a lot at the beginning and his resume in wrestling and outside of wrestling has to be respected," Konnan said.

It will be interesting to see if this match adds more story to AEW vs. CMLL rivalry.

Do you think Chris Jericho will pick up the victory on Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.