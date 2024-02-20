Konnan doesn't think there are issues between former WWE star and AEW boss: "Tony Khan used to go watch him as a fan"

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently discussed the backstage relationship between Tony Khan and a former WWE star currently signed to AEW.

The name in question is none other than Chris Jericho. He was one of the first signings of All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and the inaugural AEW World Champion. The Ocho has since feuded with several prominent names like Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, and more.

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, WCW veteran Konnan claimed that Jericho didn't have any problems with Tony Khan as he helped AEW become a household name in pro wrestling:

"Tony Khan used to go watch him [Jericho] as a fan now he's actually working with him. The guy was the only guy when they first started that had any TV time besides Cody Rhodes but it was Stardust. So he really helped the company a lot at the beginning and his resume in wrestling and outside of wrestling has to be respected." [1:34 - 1-55]

WWE veteran Maven discusses the effects of AEW star Chris Jericho's submission move

WWE veteran Maven recently spoke about being on the receiving end of the Walls of Jericho submission move.

On his YouTube channel, Maven recalled the first time he was locked in the iconic submission maneuver:

"I was first put in this move during a championship match after my Royal Rumble episode with [The] Undertaker. I never knew exactly how this move was going to feel. This was one of the moves that during my training and during developmental I just never went into. So when Chris put this move on me that night, it was the first time I had ever been in it."

The WWE veteran added:

"I remember, during the match, you actually see my face almost give up on life in general. I was not selling that was really how I felt. It was the only time in my life I'd seen the bottom of my shoes from that angle while they were on my feet." (H/T Fightful)

Chris Jericho is arguably one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever. He is still performing at a high level in All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see what's next for him in the company.

What is your favorite moment of Chris Jericho's career? Let us know in the comments section below.

