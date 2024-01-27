[Watch] Chris Jericho spotted with former WWE champions ahead of major event

Chris Jericho recently reunited with two former WWE champions during an event he will host soon. This would be this year's edition of the Rock N' Roll Rager at Sea. The former WWE names in question would be Santino Marella and Paul Wight (FKA Big Show)

Marella is currently signed with TNA, where on-screen, he is the Director of Authority. He won the Intercontinental Title during his time with WWE and was best known for his comedic character and his iconic Cobra finisher. Wight, on the other hand, is also signed with AEW and is a former WWE World Champion. The erstwhile Big Show and Jericho teamed up in November last year.

Today marks the start of the five-day event, as the cruise will sail from Miami, Florida, to Cozumel, Mexico. This event would be full of wrestling and music and a good time for the attendees.

On Instagram, Chris Jericho posted a video of him welcoming the guests to his cruise. As seen in the video, Paul Wight made his way onto the cruise, along with Santino Marella and comedian Brad Williams.

"Cheers to another INCREDIBLE kick-off on @jericho_cruise! Thanks to my bros @paulwight, @bradwilliamscomic and @themilanmiracle for coming along!"

Chris Jericho files new trademark

Chris Jericho has recently filed for a new trademark. The nature and use of the new trademark are yet to be revealed, but he has hinted at this in a recent backstage promo.

"Seek and Destroy" has seemingly been trademarked by Jericho, and he used this last week on Dynamite while cutting a promo on Konosuke Takeshita of the Don Callis Family, as he was determined to once more put them in their places.

This was said to be filed by Michael E. Dockins on January 16 for entertainment purposes on behalf of Jericho.

It remains to be seen whether this will become The Ocho's new catchphrase moving forward or end up being something entirely different.

