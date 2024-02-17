Former WWE Champion set to go on hiatus for "at least a couple of weeks" - Reports

A former WWE Superstar is set to take a hiatus from AEW for a certain time. The star being discussed is Chris Jericho.

Jericho is one of the most experienced veterans in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Since the company's inception, he has played a pivotal role in it.

While the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion is a great in-ring talent, professional wrestling isn't his only venture. The Ocho is the lead singer in a band named Fozzy. They have been producing music and touring for many years now.

As reported by Fightful, the 53-year-old star has been scheduled to take several weeks off for a Fozzy tour.

The former AEW World Champion has jumped between several short feuds since his Golden Jets tag team partner, Kenny Omega, was diagnosed with diverticulitis. It's currently unclear when Jericho is expected to return or what sort of program he'll be part of when he makes his comeback.

Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho gives major advice to young wrestling stars

Chris Jericho began his wrestling career more than 30 years ago and has traveled all over the world. He recently gave some advice to young and aspiring stars in the business.

While speaking on Nerdtropolis, Jericho talked about how budding stars could learn a lot from "death tours."

“Do all of those types of matches you can do. Do a Death Tour. Track Tony Condello down, he probably still wants you to send a picture and a videotape, that’s how he used to do it. Send them your link. One of these tours, it will push you, but it will teach you so many lessons, not just about wrestling, but about life. You’ll be able to prove to yourself if you really want to do this,” said Chris Jericho.

In his last appearance, the former WWE Superstar lost to The Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita in a well-received match.

