AEW star Kenny Omega shares heartwarming pictures with WWE SmackDown Superstar 

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently took to Twitter to share pictures alongside a major WWE Superstar.

The Cleaner has been friends with Xavier Woods for quite a while. While the two have never met inside the squared circle, they share a rivalry in video games that has brought them closer together. The duo are often seen engaging in friendly banter on social media.

Kenny Omega recently shared a picture of himself alongside Xavier Woods during an E3 expo. The second photo also showed Kofi Kingston and Matt Jackson attending the event.

"Thanks for the memories, E3. The first Forbidden Door."

The WWE Superstar recently claimed that he had already defeated Roman Reigns

Xavier Woods was in an interview with Catch Club just a while back, where he made a surprising statement.

According to Woods, he has already taken down The Tribal Chief in the past on SmackDown. He mentioned how Seth Rollins had done the same thing, but it was more talked about than the New Day member's match.

"I would love to get a shot at Roman because everyone talks about how Seth is the one that beat him by DQ, but we just don't speak about the fact that I did the same exact thing, and mine wasn't even on a pay-per-view. Mine was on SmackDown." [5:05 – 5:16]

Xavier Woods also spoke about his future plans in the Stamford-based Promotion, claiming that he wanted title shots at both the Intercontinental and the World Championship. He also mentioned how he had defeated Bobby Lashley once.

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Xavier Woods in WWE.

