  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW star knocked out cold after Cope's (fka Edge) attack; officials look worried 

AEW star knocked out cold after Cope's (fka Edge) attack; officials look worried 

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Feb 23, 2025 03:11 GMT
Cope is one of AEW
Cope is one of AEW's biggest stars [Photo source: Triller TV's official livestream of AEW Collision]

Cope (fka Adam Copeland) brutally assaulted a member of the Death Riders. He is focused on taking out the group's members and is one step closer to leaving Jon Moxley all on his own.

Ad

The Rated-R Superstar has grown tired of the numbers disadvantage he has faced in his feud against the Death Riders. Despite having allies, the Hall of Famer has still fallen short in isolating Moxley and taking him out. Heading into Revolution 2025, he has vowed to destroy the heel stable.

Tonight on AEW Collision, the Death Riders successfully defended their World Trios Title against Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic, and Cool Hand Ang. Post-match, they continued their assault on the trio, prompting Undisputed Kingdom to come out.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The all-out brawl led to the babyfaces standing tall. Meanwhile, PAC was left isolated in the middle of the ring. Cope arrived with two chairs in hand and set up the former WWE Cruiserweight for his signature ConChairTo.

The Death Riders tried to stop them, but they could only watch in horror as the Undisputed Kingdom, Daniel Garcia, and 2.0 prevented them from helping their comrade. Now it seems the faction is down one person to protect Jon Moxley. The officials had to check on the unconscious PAC after the attack.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी