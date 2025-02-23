AEW star knocked out cold after Cope's (fka Edge) attack; officials look worried 

Cope (fka Adam Copeland) brutally assaulted a member of the Death Riders. He is focused on taking out the group's members and is one step closer to leaving Jon Moxley all on his own.

Ad

The Rated-R Superstar has grown tired of the numbers disadvantage he has faced in his feud against the Death Riders. Despite having allies, the Hall of Famer has still fallen short in isolating Moxley and taking him out. Heading into Revolution 2025, he has vowed to destroy the heel stable.

Tonight on AEW Collision, the Death Riders successfully defended their World Trios Title against Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic, and Cool Hand Ang. Post-match, they continued their assault on the trio, prompting Undisputed Kingdom to come out.

Ad

Trending

The all-out brawl led to the babyfaces standing tall. Meanwhile, PAC was left isolated in the middle of the ring. Cope arrived with two chairs in hand and set up the former WWE Cruiserweight for his signature ConChairTo.

Expand Tweet

The Death Riders tried to stop them, but they could only watch in horror as the Undisputed Kingdom, Daniel Garcia, and 2.0 prevented them from helping their comrade. Now it seems the faction is down one person to protect Jon Moxley. The officials had to check on the unconscious PAC after the attack.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback