"In the future, I would love to have a longer match" - AEW star Kyle O'Reilly comments on his recent Dynamite match

AEW Dynamite saw Kyle O'Reilly's first-ever singles match since leaving WWE. The star recently spoke in an interview where he praised his opponent, Jungle Boy.

The two competitors have been embroiled in a back-and-forth feud for weeks. reDRagon and Jurassic Express have been at each other's throats in an attempt to win the Tag Team Championship. The two halves of the separate teams clashed on AEW in a short bout where O'Reilly walked away as the victor.

During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, the star noted the wrestling chemistry between himself and Jungle Boy. O'Reilly also pointed out that the two are like-minded wrestlers.

"Yeah, it was a pleasure [wrestling Jungle Boy in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament]. I think we’re like-minded individuals in how we want to represent ourselves and represent pro wrestling. I got chemistry with Jungle Boy and I think maybe the powers that be saw that as well and decided. Of course in the future I would love to have a longer match as well," O'Reilly said. (H/T: POST Wrestling)

With the next contender in AEW's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament decided, the tournament continues to grow. With Adam Cole taking on Tomohiro Ishii, the two teammates could end up clashing during the tournament.

Kyle O'Reilly wants to wrestle AEW's American Dragon, Bryan Danielson

During the same interview, O'Reilly expressed the desire to someday face off against Bryan Danielson. The star noted that he shares a similar "hybrid style" of wrestling with Danielson.

“He always worked a very similar hybrid style, as you put it, which I totally agree with that definition of it because it’s very much a hybrid style. It’s whatever you want it to be. It’s kicks, it’s strikes, submissions mixed with professional wrestling, which is a style of its own," O'Reilly said. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

The two stars have had a similar path in their individual careers. O'Reilly and Danielson have both ventured through ROH, Japan, and WWE. Their similar career trajectory might make for an interesting clash between the two.

