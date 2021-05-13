AEW star responds to Miro's challenge 

Miro defeated Darby Allin in the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite to capture the TNT Championship. After months of underwhelming booking, the Bulgarian star is now on an upward trajectory in Tony Khan's promotion.

The match was a terrific encounter that put Miro over as a beast while also displaying Allin's undying resiliency. Soon after winning the TNT title, the former WWE star sent a message to the AEW locker room, asking them to step up and face him.

Lance Archer has now responded to Miro's tweet, stating that there's no need to "line up" others when he's already around to take down the new TNT Champion.

"No need to line them “all” up," tweeted Archer.

No need to line them “all” up. https://t.co/Qu1soL2HkI — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) May 13, 2021

After Miro had won the title on AEW Dynamite, Lance Archer walked out and had a staredown with the new champion. The episode ended with commentators teasing a showdown between them.

The above tweet is a further indication of AEW heading towards a match between the two, possibly at the upcoming Double or Nothing 2021 event. Going by the talent the two men possess, the bout could potentially steal the show on May 30th if it gets confirmed.

Kip Sabian also reacted to Miro's TNT title win

Miro's former tag team partner Kip Sabian played the catalyst for the former's recent resurgence in AEW.

Miro served as Sabian's "Best Man" for nearly a year but betrayed him a few weeks ago on Dynamite to end their association.

Sabian is currently out with an injury but will be eager to get his hands on Miro once he makes his return. A possible feud with the TNT Champion would be fun to watch, given the history between the two men.

Would you like to see Miro and Lance Archer clash at Doube or Nothing 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.