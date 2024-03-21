AEW star is mad that Mercedes Mone isn't responding to his texts: "This y'all's CEO? smfh"

AEW star and manager Stokely Hathaway is seemingly furious with Mercedes Mone for ignoring his text messages.

Mercedes Mone debuted with the Jacksonville-based promotion last week at the Big Business Dynamite in Boston, where she cut a heartfelt promo. The CEO did not waste any time in getting into the action as she got physical with the TBS Women's Champion Julia Hart and took her out with her finisher after the main event. Julia Hart and Skye Blue looked for revenge on last night's Dynamite. However, they were unsuccessful, as Mone was saved by Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander.

On Twitter/X, current All Elite manager Stokely Hathaway, who manages Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale, was potentially trying to recruit Mercedes Mone; however, The CEO seems to have other plans.

"Being left on read in real life is crazy. This y’all’s CEO? smfh."

Adam Copeland recently commented on Mercedes Mone's AEW arrival

Mercedes Mone made her big AEW debut at last week's Big Business Dynamite in her hometown of Boston. Mone's arrival opens up a lot of dream matches for the latter, and it looks like her first feud in the promotion will be for the TBS Title against Julia Hart. On Sports Illustrated, the current TNT Champion Adam Copeland recently spoke about Mercedes Mone's debut.

"For her, AEW is a blank canvas with a brand new palette of paint. For me, it was the same. I saw Swerve [Strickland], The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, Claudio [Castagnoli], FTR, all these names I've never crossed paths with. It's the same with Mercedes - think of how much fun she's going to have here. Think of all the new opponents."

Mercedes Mone recently stated that she will return to the WWE in the future; however, her current main focus is All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see if she manages to capture some Women's titles in the promotion.

