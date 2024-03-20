Mercedes Mone would have been punished in WWE over her recent comments, says former WCW Champion (Exclusive)

A former WCW Champion recently claimed that Mercedes Mone would've been punished in WWE for her recent comments ahead of her AEW debut.

Vince Russo has been in the wrestling business for a long time. The veteran has worked as a writer for various promotions such as WCW and WWE. Russo even won the WCW Championship at one point in his career.

Mercedes Mone, who made her AEW debut earlier this month, stoked controversy even before setting foot in Tony Khan's company. Ahead of her debut, the former champion teased a return to the Stamford-based promotion

During a recent edition of Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer said Tony Khan should have canceled Mercedes Mone's contract following her statement.

“If I'm Tony Khan, I mean, pardon my French. If I am Tony Khan, Chris, I am saying, 'You know, you know what Ms. Mone, that contract you signed is null and void!' How do you allow a talent to like, it's like, 'Yeah, well, I'm here for the time being! I'm here to take Tony to the bank. I'm here to make my money, but everybody knows, I'm going to be back in the WWE!''' said Russo. [15:15-15:41]

Russo added that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon would have never let Mercedes Mone get away after making such a statement.

“And you could say what you want about Vince McMahon and everything he's being accused of, and he may be a horrible human being, but when we're talking about wrestling business, nobody would have dared to ever, ever, ever, bro!” he added. [15:50-16:05]

Mercedes Mone said she will return to WWE one day

Mercedes Mone has been the talk of the town ever since she made her AEW debut last week at Big Business. However, the former champion landed herself in controversy due to comments she made before her debut.

Speaking on the Kick Rocks podcast, Mone expressed her gratitude towards the Stamford-based promotion, besides teasing a return in the future.

"All I can say is that I handled it like a CEO, like the Boss that I am, with my head held up high. And I can't say nothing but amazing things about WWE. I am so thankful for the career that they gave me, the fans that they gave me, the life that they gave me, the dreams that they gave me! So many dreams, and I got them chase and live them all. Like, you could do so much more. I know I am gonna be back there one day, okay? So it is not over! Like I said, I have a lot of unfinished business in wrestling!" The CEO said.

It remains to be seen if these comments will come back to haunt her AEW career in the future.

