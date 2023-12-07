AEW star makes a bold confession - "I don’t know if I want to be physically active in wrestling for that long"

An AEW star recently commented on how long he plans to perform inside the squared circle.

The star in question is none other than All Ego Ethan Page, who signed with All Elite Wrestling on March 7, 2021, at AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View. Page made his debut as the mystery entry in The Face of the Revolution Ladder match.

Speaking on "Insights with Chris Van Vliet," Ethan Page revealed that he has no intention of wrestling into his 50s:

“I don’t know if I want to be physically active in wrestling for that long. So I’m almost putting– I’m shortening my own career for sure. My son is young. He’s only two years old. My daughter’s turning six in February. So my kids are so young. I’m 34, I want to be able to enjoy the entire experience of being a parent."

He continued:

“I feel it in my body every year, more and more and more… This obviously won’t last forever. Age is going to kick my ass eventually. I don’t want to be the guy who’s 55 or 60 years old who’s like ‘Oh, got to go to a show this weekend.’ I think I’d rather do whatever I want and if that’s wrestling, amazing.” [H/T: RingsideNews]

AEW star Ethan Page reveals the scariest moment of his career

All Ego Ethan Page recently talked about his match against Darby Allin and named a spot from the match as one of the scariest moments of his career.

Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky were in a feud with Darby Allin and Sting. The feud ended in the first-ever Coffin Match in AEW history between Page and Darby at the 'Fyter Fest' edition of AEW Dynamite in 2021.

During the same interview with Chris Van Vliet of Insight, Ethan Page revealed the scariest moment of his career, which happened during the match:

"That coffin match was, I think it still is taking time off my career, that one was rough. It was easily the scariest moment of my career. So wild last night, I asked Matt Hardy, I was like, hey, what's the one thing that happened in your career that was easily the scariest moment? Like, what was that thing? And while he was thinking about it, someone was like, well, Page, what's yours? And I was like, oh, laying in the coffin [against Darby Allin]."

Page admitted that he had no idea when Darby was going to dive on him:

"The coffin is closed the lid shut. I have no clue what's happening. If I'm gonna get hit when I'm gonna get hit. I'm just [thinking] 'thank God the matches over that was extremely painful.' But also, I'm alone in this box, no one's talking to me. It's not like I have something in my ear. And then here comes this body crashing through this box and it's landing right on my knees and like I'm in the foetal position, which is not something you want to be in just to be cramped in the box. Anyway, that was the scariest thing for me." [H/T: Chris Van Vliet]

