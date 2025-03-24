AEW star makes first TV appearance since Revolution; addresses hospitalization rumors

An AEW star made an appearance on TV after wrestling in a brutal match at the recent event. One of the most up-and-rising stars in AEW, Kyle Fletcher, had not been seen in the company since the Revolution pay-per-view, following an alleged beating in the steel cage bout. He made his return on the Slam Dunk Sunday Collision episode tonight.

Ad

At the mega event, The Protostar faced Will Ospreay in a brutal match. The bloody contest featured many violent and discomforting moments. Both stars took insane bumps throughout the storied contest. In the end, The Aerial Assassin hit a massive Spanish fly from the top of the cage onto Kyle Fletcher, who was pinned following a hidden blade from the former International Champion.

As many expected, Kyle Fletcher was not seen on AEW TV for the past few weeks. He returned to the latest edition of Collision, where he addressed the rumors about his hospitalization. Kyle stated that his rivalry with Will Ospreay had changed him and that he would be a part of next week's Dynamite to discuss the future of his and The Don Callis Family.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Will Ospreay interferes with Fyle's business this Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE