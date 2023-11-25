AEW star Maria Kanellis reveals the worst advice she has ever been given

AEW star Maria Kanellis is one of the top women in professional wrestling and made a name for herself in the WWE. However, Maria recently revealed the worst advice she has ever been given in the business.

Maria Kanellis made her AEW debut on the October 14, 2022, episode of Rampage alongside her husband Mike Bennett and Matt Taven. The latter is mainly featured on AEW's sister promotion Ring of Honor.

In an interview with Iridian Ferrero on WGN Radio 720, Maria spoke about the worst advice she got in wrestling:

“Be patient. Just wait,” Maria said. “The business is crazy.” H/T"[Wrestlezone]

AEW's Maria Kanellis gives some advice to the current and future stars of professional wrestling

Speaking with Iridian Ferrero on WGN Radio 720, Maria advised the talent to become the squeaky wheel in order to grab the brass ring:

“There is so much going on. There is so much you know… So many people are involved and it is so… So if you are not the squeaky wheel, I feel like it’s you’re never going to be able to capture that brass ring. And I think you have to be prepared. You have to be prepared, you have to continue to educate yourself. If you are in the ring, get better in the ring. If you are a manager, get better at doing that. Constantly be getting your name out there. Constantly be bothering people to make sure that they’re acknowledging you. I think that the squeaky wheel, especially in an industry like ours, where I think right now there’s a 150 talent in AEW. I think the squeaky wheel is the best approach,” Maria Kanellis said.

