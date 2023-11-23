"It's very telling" - 19-year wrestling veteran on Ronda Rousey's ROH appearance

Ronda Rousey's post-WWE run has been full of surprises, with none more intriguing than her recent appearance in Ring of Honor. A 19-year wrestling veteran and proud advocate for the promotion has since commented on The Baddest Women on the Planet's debut.

On November 17th, Rousey teamed up with her longtime friend Marina Shafir to defeat Athena and Billie Starks. Former WWE Superstar and current ROH talent Maria Kanellis told Iridian Fierro for 720 WGN Radio the following:

"I think it's telling that Ronda Rousey had her match at Ring of Honor. I think Ring of Honor has always been the standard. It's a standard bearer of what women's wrestling can be, what wrestling in general can be. To have Ronda Rousey appear on a Ring of Honor show, it's very telling of what the division is [and] where it can go." [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

What's next for Rousey in the world of professional wrestling remains to be seen. It has been reported that she has not signed a deal with any promotion as of yet.

Wrestling legend not impressed by Ronda Rousey

While it is almost unimaginable that any promotion in the world would not benefit from having Ronda Rousey on their books, industry veteran Eric Bischoff is not too impressed by the former WWE Women's Champion. He said the following on his 83 Weeks podcast:

"I think in terms of the professional wrestling industry, she's overrated," Bischoff said. "An obviously very accomplished mixed martial artist, very accomplished at judo, phenomenal athlete, but she never clicked for me in WWE, despite a push from the Gods." [H/T BodySlam.net]

This sentiment has been floating around the wrestling world for years now, with many divided over the in-ring acumen of Rousey. However, one thing that cannot be disputed is the amount of eyes she is capable of bringing in. The weight of her name alone is enough to justify any promotion being intent on signing her.